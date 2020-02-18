Riverside opens Immediate Care in Manteno
Riverside Immediate Care in Manteno is now open seven days a week with extended hours, seeing patients 18 months and older.
For immediate care on a walk-in basis, Riverside provides treatment for minor illnesses and injuries, services include: colds and flu, earaches, rashes, sore throats, school-sport physicals, sprains and more.
Riverside Immediate Care is at 395 N. Locust in Manteno. It will be open from 12 to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Walk-in or schedule ahead is available with Riverside MyChart.
In addition to immediate care, Riverside Primary Care in Manteno offers family and internal medicine, cardiology and physical therapy services. For more information on Riverside Immediate Care in Manteno, call 815-468-6870 or visit riversidehealthcare.org.
For a list of additional locations, directions, current wait times, services and hours of operation, download the free Immediate Care app. It’s available for iPhone and Android devices.
