Riverside Healthcare celebrates heart month
Riverside Healthcare is using Heart Month this February to spread awareness of heart disease, the leading cause of death in the U.S. for both men and women. The hospital says through awareness, education and lifestyle changes, heart disease can be managed and even prevented.
In celebration of Heart Month, Riverside Healthcare is offering free CT heart scans during the month of February to those who qualify. For more information, call 815-935-7531 or visit riversidehealthcare.org.
Riverside’s celebration of Heart Month also includes the following events:
- Heart Care Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Riverside Medical Center south lobby. There will be free blood pressure checks, giveaways, cooking and art demonstrations.
- Advancements in Atrial Fibrillation Management, featuring Dr. Abhimanyu Beri and Dr. Vikas Patel, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 19. The Kankakee Depot, 199 S. East Ave. in Kankakee. Space is limited, register online at riversidehealthcare.org/events.
- Art 4 Heart, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27, The Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave. in Kankakee. Explore the journey to a healthy heart through the artist’s eye. This event features artwork submissions from more than 15 area high schools. There will be refreshments, music and art.
For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!