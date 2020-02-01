AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital names Physician of the Year
Dr. Nikhil Bhargava, gastroenterologist and internal medicine physician, was recently named AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee’s 2019 Physician of the Year.
The honor, bestowed at the hospital’s physician recognition ceremony at the Kankakee Country Club on Jan. 14, annually recognizes and celebrates an outstanding physician who embodies professionalism, teamwork, clinical excellence and a commitment to personal growth. Physicians are nominated by their peers and hospital staff members.
In proposing Bhargava for the honor, his nominations cited his true care for his patients, his willingness to listen and his eagerness to teach and explain.
“Dr. Bhargava is kind and gentle with his patients,” his nominations read. “He takes time for questions and helps to calm fears. He is well liked by staff and is always enjoyable to be around.”
Bhargava joined St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Staff in 2008 following his fellowship at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee and his residency with McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University in Chicago. He earned his medical degree from the Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine.
