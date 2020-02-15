Riverside announces new VP of clinical services
Riverside Healthcare recently announed Kathy O’Grady, a registered nurse, to the position of vice president of clinical services.
In her newly created role, O’Grady is responsible for the strategy, delivery and growth of clinical services at Riverside Healthcare. She will have oversight of the emergency department, peri-operative services, imaging services, ambulance and laboratory services. She will report to the senior vice president and Chief Operating Officer.
O’Grady has served as the director of emergency services at Riverside since 2012.
“Kathy’s extensive nursing experience and exceptional leadership are important assets to Riverside,” said Phil Kambic, Riverside President and CEO. “We’re pleased to support her growth within the organization.”
“Kathy’s background in several clinical areas, including in both inpatient and outpatient settings, elevates her level of expertise to best serve our patients,” said Kyle Benoit, Riverside senior vice president and COO.
O’Grady received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Purdue University and her master’s degree in nursing from Loyola University. She is a member of the Emergency Nurses Association and serves on the Harbor House board of directors.
For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.
