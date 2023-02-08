...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up
to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE...In Illinois, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford
Counties. In Indiana, Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton
Counties.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Scattered power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest gales to 45 kt with a few storm force gusts
possible and significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet
possible.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Fitness Premier held its fourth-annual Fitness Premier Summit in early December, allowing brand executives, owners and operators to come together for a two-day event.
Fitness Premier CEO Jason Markowicz described the leadership summit as a great chance for collaboration, connection and celebration. In fact, many Illinois employees were uniquely honored for their achievements in front of their peers.
Accolades included recognition of Keegan Mraz, of the Fitness Premier Manteno rookie of the year and a hustler of the year. Alexi Knake, of the Champaign and Mahomet locations, was named manager-operator of the year and a hustler of the year. Dana Odegaard from the Minooka location received the cornerstone award.
“I am very honored and grateful to have received these awards,” Mraz said. “My team from the Manteno and Bourbonnais locations have done an amazing job stepping up when it’s needed and continue to grow themselves. I would also like to thank Mike Orwig for all the time he has put into both the locations and developing the staff. I am super excited for everything we have planned this year.”
The summit also celebrated a number of Illinois club locations earning club revenue awards, with Minooka reaching $1 million to earn entry into the $1 Million Dollar Club, Manteno hitting $750,000, and Crete, Mahomet, Bourbonnais, Cedar Lake, Coal City and Champaign all being inducted into the $500,000 Club.
Markowicz said he feels very fortunate to be surrounded by such great team members throughout Illinois.
Fitness Premier Manteno is at 32 N. Oak St., Manteno. It’s open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. It’s closed on Sunday. For more information, call 815-468-6000.