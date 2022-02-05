Weather Alert

...Blowing and Drifting Snow on some East to West Roads in Open Areas... Southerly winds gusting to 25 to occasionally near 30 mph have resulted in patches of blowing and drifting snow onto roads in rural areas of northern Illinois this evening, per reports from law enforcement and trained spotters. These winds will remain gusty through early overnight before gradually easing. If traveling tonight in open or rural areas, especially on east to west roads, use heightened caution and allow extra travel time.