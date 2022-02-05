Riverside adds nurse practitioner for immediate care in Kankakee
Riverside Healthcare announced that nurse practitioner Alicia Kendra will be working at its new immediate care in Kankakee.
Riverside Immediate Care Kankakee, is slated to open on Feb. 11 and will be located inside the Riverside Medical Center Pavilion on the ground floor. The new location will be open seven days a week.
Kendra received her Bachelor of Science in nursing at Saint Xavier University in Chicago, and then completed her Master of Science in nursing, family nurse practitioner degree at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
