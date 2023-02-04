mtilstra

Mike Tilstra

 Nexus-Onarga Academy

IMH extends Tilstra as CEO

The Board of Directors of Iroquois Memorial Hospital announced recently that Mike Tilstra signed a contract to continue in the position of CEO for the next two years. It became effective Jan. 17.

Tilstra came to IMH in January of 2022 after retiring as administrative director at Nexes Academy for the past 30 years. The board said it was clear that Tilstra was the right fit for the hospital.

