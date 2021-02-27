Ashley Furniture named one of Best Large Employers by Forbes
ARCADIA, Wis. — Ashley Furniture Industries has been named one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes Magazine.
With manufacturing and distribution facilities in California, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin, Ashley is one of the largest manufacturer of furniture and operates Ashley Homestore retail furniture store, including one in Bradley.
In collaboration with Statista, a statistics portal and industry ranking provider, Forbes conducted its annual survey to more than 50,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers.
The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.
The survey was conducted through online access panels to ensure respondents were anonymous and able to freely give their opinions without company influence.
“We are honored to be recognized once again as one of America’s Best Large Employers,” said Todd Wanek, president and CEO. “Ashley is a family company with multi-generational employees and leaders. As a company, we work together to continuously improve and strive to be the best furniture company, which would not be possible without all of our employees.”
Today, Ashley has more than 17,000 employees nationwide and has more than 30 million square feet of manufacturing and distribution space under roof. Ashley HomeStore is one the largest retail furniture store brands with more than 1,050 locations in 60 countries.
For more information, visit ashleyfurnitureindustriesllc.com.