Bushue named to best financial advisers list
Douglas Bushue, a private wealth adviser with Ameriprise Financial in Savoy, was named to the list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisers who have demonstrated ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.
The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s advisers. Bushue was chosen based on industry experience, approach to working with clients, compliance record, best practices in his practice, and assets under management.
Bushue is part of Bushue, Jones & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., with offices in Cissna Park, Kankakee, Savoy and Bloomington. Bushue graduated from Valparaiso University with a Bachelor of Arts and Science degree that includes minors in business and history.
Bushue provides financial advice that is anchored in an understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients. He has clients in the Kankakee area. Bushue has 29 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
For more information, contact Linda Zigament at 217-352-0447.