Gregory Joins Milner Media
Milner Media recently announced the addition of Roy Gregory as the new WIVR River Country Morning Show host.
Gregory has 28 years experience as the morning show host and program director for south suburban country station Today’s Country & The Legends 98.3 FM WCCQ.
In his new position, Gregory will anchor the Morning Show and program WIVR. Gregory brings a vast amount of experience to the Milner Media team and Kankakee River Valley.
“I am beyond excited to join the Milner Media Partners team,” he said. “It’s a pleasure to work with Tim Milner and this outstanding collection of broadcasters.”
Gregory can be heard 5 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to noon Saturdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Sundays on River Country 101.7, 103.7 and 96.1 FM as well as on the WIVR1017 app and website wivr1017.com.