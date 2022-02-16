Blain’s Farm & Fleet named on Forbes list of best employers
Blain’s Farm & Fleet recently announced that it has been named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes magazine for the fourth year in a row.
Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to identify which companies are best at making their employees feel happy, inspired, and well-compensated. In addition, Blain’s Farm & Fleet was ranked 10th among all retail and wholesale companies in the U.S. and 236th overall for companies with 1,000 to 5,000 employees.
“Blain’s Farm & Fleet has been family owned for over 66 years,” said Jane Blain Gilbertson, owner, president and CEO of Blain’s Farm & Fleet. “Being family-owned means that we can do this differently, allowing us to make our associates a part of our family. So, we are thrilled to be recognized for the fourth time in a row by Forbes magazine. This recognition means so much since we know it comes directly from our employees.”
Forbes surveyed approximately 60,000 full- and part-time employees in America across 25 industries. The survey was conducted online to ensure respondents were anonymous and allowed to give their opinions without company influence freely.
Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family on a scale of zero to 10 on questions such as working conditions, salary, the potential for development and company image. Survey respondents were also asked to nominate organizations other than their own that they thought should be considered for the list, as well as organizations they would not recommend to friends and family.
Blain’s Farm & Fleet was first recognized by Forbes in 2018, 2019, and again in 2021. Founded in 1955, Blain’s Farm & Fleet is a specialty retailer with 43 locations throughout Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Michigan, including a location at 1811 N. State Route 50 in Bourbonnais.