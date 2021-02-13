Riverside adds board-certified orthopedic surgeon
Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of board-certified orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist Dr. Jason Shin.
Shin completed his Doctor of Medicine at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. He continued his education with an orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Canada. During his residency, he spent time as a Sports Medicine Research Fellow at Midwest Orthopaedic at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
Following his residency, Shin completed a Sports Medicine Fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in the Division of Sports Medicine and Shoulder Surgery in Pittsburgh, Penn., where he gained experience treating patients from weekend warriors to professional athletes.
Along with his education, Shin is a member of Arthroscopy Association of North America, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, Arthroscopy Association of Canada, Canadian Orthopaedic Association, Canadian Medical Association and is a fellow of Royal College of Surgeons in Canada
Shin is board-certified by Royal College of Surgeons of Canada. He has more than 40 peer-reviewed research publications and textbook chapters on sports medicine treatment. He won awards for his research and has had the opportunity to present his work at national and international conferences.
Shin is now accepting new patients at Riverside Orthopedic Specialists, at 400 Riverside Drive, Suite 1600 in Bourbonnais. To schedule an appointment, call 815-802-7090.