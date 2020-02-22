Downloads surpass 1,200 for new Daily Journal app
Since its launch on Feb. 13, the new Daily Journal news app has been downloaded more than 1,200 times.
The free app features all the news that’s published on daily-journal.com, but now in an easy-to-read format designed for your phone or tablet.
That content includes the Journal’s extensive coverage of local government and area happenings, as well as new businesses and expansions. Also, you can access the Journal’s acclaimed sports section and weekly podcast, as well as the many lifestyle and opinion items we publish daily in the Journal.
Push notifications alert you when there’s breaking news stories or important updates.
“As we experience record-breaking results to our new Daily Journal App, the credit clearly goes to the community for its influence to obtain news when it happens! The key component to real-time digital coverage,” said Sally Hendron, the Journal’s vice president of finance.
The app is available on both Apple and Android devices.
