Parrott Named President, CEO of AMITA Health
On Monday, Keith Parrott was named President and CEO of AMITA Health, a joint health care operating company of Ascension and AdventHealth serving residents of the greater Chicago area. He will assume the role on Jan. 13, 2020.
“Keith is a mission-focused leader who has a history of producing sustainable results that enable nonprofit hospitals to meet community needs,” said Randy Haffner, Board Chair of AMITA Health. “He is an astute executive known for leading high-performing teams and working with stakeholders to implement key strategies.”
Most recently, Parrott served as CEO of the Alabama-Tennessee Group of Tenet Healthcare, after serving as CEO of Brookwood Baptist Health, a joint venture between Tenet and Baptist Health System of Alabama consisting of a five-hospital enterprise with more than 1,600 beds.
“I’m looking forward to meeting and working with the associates, caregivers and providers who make AMITA Health a leader in bringing compassionate, personalized care to individuals across the region,” Parrott said.
Parrott earned his Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Baylor University, Waco, Texas, and a Master of healthcare administration from the University of Houston at Clear Lake, Texas, where he serves as an advisory board member for the Healthcare Administration Program.
