New location for Burke Montague & Associates
Burke, Montague & Associates LLC has relocated to its new office space, effective Dec. 18, at 525 E. North St., Suite D, just west of the Village Square Shopping Center in Bradley.
“Continued growth has created a need for an increase in staff which prompted the need for more office space,” said Ray Raymond, managing partner. “The new location is a perfect fit for the firm. It will keep our physical address close to the location we have been at for many years.
“The new space will also provide for future growth and has the infrastructure to keep up with changes in technology.”
Burke, Montague & Associates is a full-service accounting firm in Bradley, offering audit, accounting, and tax preparation services.
Mitchell wins young leader competition
Sara Mitchell, of Grundy County, was named the Young Leader Discussion Meet winner at the Illinois Farm Bureau annual meeting Dec. 7-10 in Chicago.
In addition to receiving a trophy, Mitchell won a John Deere riding lawn mower and $2,500 cash, courtesy of Country Financial and Illinois Farm Bureau; and expense-paid trips to the 2020 Growmark annual meeting, 2020 American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention, 2020 Illinois Farm Bureau Young Leader Conference, and the 2020 American Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference.
Mitchell grew up on a family farm and currently works in the crop insurance and financial services industry. She lives in Verona with her husband, Mark, and one-year old son, Brock.
“It’s exciting to be a part of Farm Bureau and to see the opportunities it gives young leaders and individuals to think about the issues we’re facing as we work together to polish our skills and become leaders inside and outside of agriculture and our communities,” Mitchell said.
The IFB judges contestants’ ability to manage a small group discussion. Each contestant gives an opening statement. Participants exchange facts and insights on a pre-determined topic. Judges award points based on how well participants work with one another, how well they express themselves and on their knowledge of the topic.
