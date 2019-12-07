Riverside Medical Group adds family nurse practitioner
Riverside Healthcare recently announced that board-certified family nurse practitioner Kelly White is now seeing patients at Bradley Immediate Care, located inside Meijer.
White pursued her Bachelor of Science in nursing at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Nursing Urbana-Regional in Champaign. She then went onto complete her Doctor of Nursing Practice at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Nursing in Chicago. White is board-certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
In addition to her education, White is a member of the American Nurses Association, the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.
White will be seeing patients 18 months and older at Riverside Immediate Care, Bradley located inside Meijer at 990 N. Kinzie Ave. in Bradley.
Riverside has eight immediate care locations, open seven days a week with extended hours. Each Immediate Care treats conditions ranging from allergies to colds and earaches to sprains. Download the free Immediate Care app for a list of locations, wait times, additional services and more. Available for Apple and Android devices.
For more information about Riverside’s Immediate Cares, visit doctors.riversidehealthcare.org or call 815-932-6632.
