Financial advisor Zachary Gray was recently named to the “Four Under Forty” list by Advisor Today magazine, published by the National Association of Insurance and Financial Professionals.
The award recognizes financial professionals under age 40 for their helping clients prepare for the future financially and their dedication to giving back to their communities.
Gray, 34, is partner and chief retirement strategist at Wall Street Financial Group, a financial planning firm headquartered in Bourbonnais with offices in Champaign, Orland Park and Bloomington. He focuses on all aspects of retirement planning, including income planning, investment management, tax planning and estate planning.
Gray also owns a cattle and livestock supplement business. He sits on local nonprofit boards and gives back to local charities through various firm initiatives.
For more information, visit wallstreetfinancialgroup.org.
