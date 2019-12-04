Ray earns functional aging certification
Rick Ray, exercise specialist at Fitness Premier Bourbonnais-Manteno has earned a certification as a functional aging specialist from the Functional Aging Institute. The certification designates Ray as an individual who can design and implement training programs for the older adult. The emphasis is on living a healthy, active and happy life.
Program design begins with a comprehensive assessment of movement abilities leading to the design of a training program emphasizing functional exercises. Functional exercises are exercises that have a direct effect on activities of daily living.
Programs are offered on an individual or small group basis. Programming can accommodate those with motion limitations, joint stability and/or cardio respiratory conditions.
Ray also is certified medical exercise specialist, corrective exercise specialist, cancer exercise specialist and certified personal trainer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!