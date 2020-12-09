Illinois home sales jump 34.9 percent in October
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois home sales climbed in October, marking the fourth consecutive month that closed sales outpaced the year before. The statewide median price also increased as consumers faced inventory shortfalls in some areas, according to data from Illinois Realtors.
Statewide home sales (including single-family homes and condominiums) in October totaled 17,713 homes sold, up 34.9 percent from 13,127 in October 2019. The statewide median price in October was $233,000, up 16.5 percent from October 2019, when the median price was $200,000. The median is a typical market price where half the homes sold for more and half sold for less.
“The Illinois housing market continues to be resilient with a spike in October home sales and an uptick in home prices,” said Sue Miller, president of Illinois
Realtors and a managing broker of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group in McHenry. “Buyer demand remains strong, but inventory is still an issue. This is a great time for homeowners who have been thinking of selling to put a for sale sign in the yard.”
The time it took to sell a home in October averaged 43 days, down 17.3 percent compared to last year. Available inventory totaled 39,419 homes for sale, a 34.4 percent decline from 60,127 homes in October 2019.
The monthly average commitment rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was 2.83 percent in October, a decrease from 2.89 percent the previous month, according to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. In October 2019, it averaged 3.69 percent.
In the nine-county Chicago metro area, home sales (single-family and condominiums) in October totaled 12,532, up 39.0 percent from October 2019 sales of 9,013 homes. The median price in October was $274,050 in the Chicago metro area, an increase of 14.2 percent from $240,000 in October 2019.
Illinois Realtors is a trade association whose more than 50,000 members are engaged in all facets of the real estate industry.
