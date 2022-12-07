Essential Utilities Inc. announced recently that its Aqua Illinois subsidiary has completed the $12.5-million purchase of a portion of the village of Oak Brook’s water distribution system located outside the village’s municipal boundaries, which serves approximately 4,000 customer equivalents in DuPage and Cook counties.
“We thank the village board for entrusting these customers to our care,” said Essential Chairman and CEO Chris Franklin. “Aqua has over 135 years of expertise in water and wastewater service, thoughtful infrastructure investment and strong community involvement. We pledge to continue this long-standing tradition with our new and existing customer base.”
“My team and I are excited to begin serving this area and look forward to providing the community with safe water and reliable service,” said Aqua Illinois President David Carter.
Oak Brook is the third acquisition completed by Essential’s Aqua companies in 2022. Collectively, these acquisitions have added nearly $120 million in rate base and more than 23,000 equivalent retail customers or equivalent dwelling units.
Aqua Illinois provides water and wastewater service to approximately 273,000 people in 70 communities across 13 Illinois counties. For more information, visit AquaAmerica.com.
Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5.5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands.