Aqua Illinois purchases Oak Brook water system

Essential Utilities Inc. announced recently that its Aqua Illinois subsidiary has completed the $12.5-million purchase of a portion of the village of Oak Brook’s water distribution system located outside the village’s municipal boundaries, which serves approximately 4,000 customer equivalents in DuPage and Cook counties.

“We thank the village board for entrusting these customers to our care,” said Essential Chairman and CEO Chris Franklin. “Aqua has over 135 years of expertise in water and wastewater service, thoughtful infrastructure investment and strong community involvement. We pledge to continue this long-standing tradition with our new and existing customer base.”

Recommended for you