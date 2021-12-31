New nurse practitioner at Riverside Immediate Care in Watseka
Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of Janella Schroeder, a board-certified nurse practitioner to Riverside Immediate Care in Watseka.
With more than 21 years of direct patient care experience, Schroeder believes in providing care focused on overall wellness and preventative medicine.
Schroeder received an associate degree in nursing from Kankakee Community College. She then went on to complete her Bachelor of Science in nursing at Governors State University in University Park, and a Master of Science in nursing at the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, Ind.
Currently, Schroeder is working toward a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Certificate through Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.
Schroeder is now seeing patients at Riverside Immediate Care in Watseka at 1490 E. Walnut St., Suite A, Watseka. Walk-in or schedule an appointment ahead through myRiverside MyChart.
Immediate Care in Watseka is open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.