Riverside adds 2 nurse practitioners
Nurse practitioners Kathryn Locke and Caitlin McCarthy are seeing patients in Bradley, Coal City, Monee and Watseka.
Locke believes in holistic patient care that involves the patient, family, caregivers, and community. She graduated with her Associate of Science in Nursing at Kankakee Community College in Kankakee.
She then completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing- family nurse practitioner at Chamberlain University in Downers Grove.
Locke is a board-certified family nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Passionate about serving each patient she encounters, McCarthy graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Chamberlain College of Nursing in Addison. She then completed her Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
McCarthy is a board-certified family nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.
