...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Essential Smoothies, which opened in July in Northfield Square mall at 1600 Illinois Route 50 in Bradley, offers a variety of vegan options. Owner Denise Smith said her eatery is unique for the greater Kankakee area.
“I’m the only vegan cafe in a 40-mile radius,” she said. “I pride myself in offering something healthful.”
Smith said she’s well known among the medical community, but she wants to let the rest of the area know that there’s an option for dining.
“Our burgers are 100% plant-based, bun is 100% plant-based, the cheese is 100% plant-based, our sauce is 100% plant-based, no animal products used,” she said. “Our smoothies are made with 100% whole fruit.”
The smoothies have no ice, syrup, sugar or puree carton fruit. Essential Smoothies also offers fresh pressed juice and juice cleanses that are high in vitamins and nutrients, Smith said.
The menu includes seven flavors of smoothies that sell for $7.49, eight wellness drinks for $8.49 and a variety of three plant-based burgers for $11 — add kettle chips or fires (vegan) for $13.99.
Essential Smoothies is in the mall’s food court and is open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The phone number is 815-549-8636.