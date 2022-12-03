Essential Smoothies offers vegan options

Essential Smoothies, which opened in July in Northfield Square mall at 1600 Illinois Route 50 in Bradley, offers a variety of vegan options. Owner Denise Smith said her eatery is unique for the greater Kankakee area.

“I’m the only vegan cafe in a 40-mile radius,” she said. “I pride myself in offering something healthful.”

