U of I Extension program seeks volunteers
Financial challenges are real for most people in our community. Last year, University of Illinois Extension’s volunteer Money Mentors helped more than 100 community members with their financial goals.
This year more people are likely to seek help. Some can help others by becoming a Money Mentor volunteer.
Money Mentor volunteers complete 30 hours of financial education and coaching training with University of Illinois Extension educators. Mentors are then matched with people who seek help with financial goals such as paying down debt, building spending plans, saving for dreams and organizing their finances.
For participants, being matched with a mentor is like having their own personal, financial coach to reach their goals.
The next Money Mentor training begins Jan. 26, and weekly sessions are from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Training sessions include online class discussions. Each week there is homework in the form of activities, readings and online training.
Assistance is available for anyone who is not familiar with Zoom meetings. For more information, visit go.illinois.edu/MoneyMentorGKW. Registration is required.
There is a $40 cost for training, and partial scholarships are available. Currently, the Money Mentors program is available to residents in nine Illinois counties: Champaign, Ford, Iroquois, Vermilion, Livingston, McLean, Woodford, Kankakee, Will, Grundy and Cook.
For more information about becoming a mentor, contact Sasha Grabenstetter, consumer economics educator, at swhitley@illinois.edu or 217-244-2445.
Help from mentor volunteers is free and confidential. For more information, visit the website or call 217-244-2445.
