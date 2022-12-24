...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow, reduced visibilities in open
areas, wind gusts to 35 mph, and wind chills of 20 to 30 below
zero are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Illinois.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west gales to 35 kt and
significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 feet. For the Heavy
Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm
per hour or greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The largest waves will occur offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
&&
Riverside welcomes new doctor to its oncology team
Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of Dr. Cassandra Lacher to its team of oncologists.
Prior to joining Riverside, Lacher was an oncology and hematology provider at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Ind., where she also served as medical director for the department of oncology.
Lacher completed her master of health administration degree and doctor of osteopathic medicine degree at A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Mo. She then completed her internal medicine osteopathic residency and hematology-oncology fellowship at Michigan State University in Lansing, Mich.
In addition to her education, Lacher is very involved in the community and volunteers with numerous organizations. She is passionate about community oncology and providing adequate support services for patients to help them through their cancer diagnosis.
She is board-certified in oncology by the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine and is board-eligible in hematology.
Lacher sees patients at the Riverside Cancer Institute at 200 Riverside Drive in Bourbonnais. To schedule an appointment, call 815-933-9660. For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.