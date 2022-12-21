johnkeigher

Keigher

State Bank of Herscher adds development officer

State Bank of Herscher recently announced the addition of John Keigher, business development officer, to the bank’s current leadership team. Having been raised in Kankakee County and previously leading two local organizations during the past 30 years, Keigher values the business relationships he has built, and looks forward to expanding and strengthening the State Bank of Herscher’s ties to the business community.

Keigher holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Governors State University. He is the president of the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, and he serves on the Board of Directors for the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties. Keigher is also the current chairperson of the Governance Committee for the Kankakee Community College Foundation and the board chairperson for the Kankakee County CEO program.

