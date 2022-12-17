Vivid Seats announces grand opening

Vivid Seats Inc., a marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across events each year, announced Thursday it has opened its new corporate headquarters in the historic Marshall Field building at 24 E. Washington St. in downtown Chicago, where it has been headquartered since 2001.

“We are incredibly proud to have been based in Chicago for over two decades,” said Stan Chia, CEO of Vivid Seats. “Our new headquarters is both an investment in Vivid Seats’ current and future employees, as well as Chicago’s growing tech sector. As a technology company focused on innovation, this new space supports the ongoing growth of our business and our continued focus on attracting, retaining and fostering talent.”

