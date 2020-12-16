Riverside Medical adds pulmonologist
Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of Dr. Shashvat Sukhal, a pulmonology and critical care specialist.
Sukhal completed his Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery at the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune, India. He went on to complete an internal medicine residency and Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Fellowship at the Cook County Health and Hospital Systems in Chicago. Sukhal is board-certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is board-certified in pulmonary disease and board-certified in critical care by the American Board of Medical Specialties.
In addition to his education, Sukhal is a member of the American College of Chest Physicians, the American Thoracic Society and The American Association of Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology.
Sukhal is seeing patients at Pulmonology Specialists at Riverside Medical Center at 500 N. Wall St., Suite C400, Kankakee. For more information, go to riversidehealthcare.org.
