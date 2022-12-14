Canadian National Railway recognized for sustainability efforts

Canadian National Railway announced Monday that it has again been recognized as a global leader in sustainability through inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Inclusion in the DJSI World Index is based on performance across a variety of sustainability criteria, including economic performance, environmental stewardship, social responsibility and corporate governance.

“We are honoured to once again be included on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices,” said Tracy Robinson, president and CEO of CN. “At CN, we understand we play an important role in moving the economy and delivering the goods needed in communities across the continent. Our dedicated team of railroaders is committed to making sustainability an essential part of the way we do our work every day.”

