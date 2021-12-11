A.N. Webber celebrates 75 years in business
A.N. Webber Inc. in Kankakee will be celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2022. The company has grown from a one-truck gravel hauling side job to more than 280 employees, driving 200 late model Peterbilts with four locations with a freight brokerage team.
Albert “Neal” Webber started the company in 1947 in Chebanse and built it into a transportation provider for Fortune 500 companies.
By 1958 the company’s needs were growing for more equipment. A.N. “Neal” Webber Jr. joined his father in the family business after an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army. He brought his wife, Dee, into the business with him, and she was involved in the company for many decades until her retirement.
Within a few years, the family business had expanded from dump box trailers to flatbed services, hauling rebar out of a local mill in Kankakee for the creation of the interstate highway system. Neal Jr. drove trucks while Dee ran the office.
Neal Sr. retired in 1975 at the same time Alan N. Webber graduated from high school and became the third generation of Webbers in the transportation company, working for his father. By 1980, during a raging blizzard, the Webbers moved the operation to a new, larger facility on the south side of Kankakee.
In 2005, Alan launched the company into the logistics business, naming it A.N. Webber Logistics Inc. In 2018, Alan’s son, Zach Webber came on board to run A.N. Webber Logistics as its vice president.
In 2016, Albert Neal Webber Jr. passed away at the age of 78. Alan Webber assumed the role of CEO and Alan’s nephew, Todd Perzee, was named president of Webber to oversee the day-to-day operations. Todd, the son of Kae Webber, Alan’s sister represents the fourth generation of the Webber family to oversee the operation. It’s expected Zach will follow Todd in the future.
Today, the diversity of equipment, including dry vans, drop frame vans, containers, flatbeds, and tankers, along with its warehousing and logistics, gives the A.N. Webber companies the capability to provide total logistics services to its customers.