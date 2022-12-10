Midland States Bancorp announces stock repurchase program
Midland States Bancorp Inc. announced recently that its board of directors has approved a new stock repurchase program that authorizes the company to repurchase up to $25 million of its common stock. The new stock repurchase program will become effective on Jan. 1, 2023 and expires on Dec. 31, 2023.
The company’s current stock repurchase program expires on Dec. 31 and has approximately $18.6 million remaining under the authorization.
“With the upcoming expiration of our current stock repurchase program, we determined it was prudent to authorize a new program that will continue to provide us with the flexibility to make capital allocation decisions that we believe are in the best long-term interests of shareholders,” said Jeffrey G. Ludwig, president and CEO. “As market conditions change, we will continue to evaluate stock repurchases on a regular basis as part of our balanced approach to capital deployment while ensuring we maintain sufficient capital to support the continued growth of the Midland franchise.”
Stock repurchases under the company’s authorized program may be made from time to time on the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, or in any other manner that complies with applicable securities laws, at the discretion of the Company. The timing of purchases and the number of shares repurchased under the program is dependent upon a variety of factors including price, trading volume, corporate and regulatory requirements, and market conditions.
The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time without notice.
Midland States Bancorp Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. Midland States Bank has area locations in Bourbonnais, Bradley, Grant Park, Herscher, Kankakee, Manteno and Dwight.