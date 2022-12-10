Midland States Bancorp announces stock repurchase program

Midland States Bancorp Inc. announced recently that its board of directors has approved a new stock repurchase program that authorizes the company to repurchase up to $25 million of its common stock. The new stock repurchase program will become effective on Jan. 1, 2023 and expires on Dec. 31, 2023.

The company’s current stock repurchase program expires on Dec. 31 and has approximately $18.6 million remaining under the authorization.

