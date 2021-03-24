Country Financial representative Nate Henrichs, of Clifton, earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table.
“It is a great honor to receive this MDRT recognition,” Henrichs said. “I feel privileged to be included in this prestigious association of business and community leaders representing more than 470 companies and 71 countries.”
MDRT membership is attained by life insurance agents who are members of their local National Association of Insurance and have excelled in identifying life insurance and financial products that fit the needs of their customers.
MDRT is an international, independent association of nearly 30,000 sales professionals in the life insurance business. MDRT members demonstrate product knowledge, ethical conduct and customer service. The Round Table’s membership represents the top life insurance and financial service professionals worldwide.
Henrichs began his career with Country Financial in 1999. He is a Charted Retired Planning Counselor. His office is at 437 S. Main St. in Clifton. The office phone number is 815-694-2722.