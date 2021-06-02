JJ Ruest, president and CEO of Canadian National Railway and Patrick J. Ottensmeyer, president and CEO of Kansas City Southern, will address Bernstein’s 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday morning.
Ruest and Ottensmeyer will deliver opening remarks followed by a fireside chat. They will discuss the strategic and financial benefits of the combination of CN and KCS that will create a competitive railway for the 21st century.
CN and KCS will provide a live audio webcast via the investors section of their websites at cn.ca/investors and investors.kcsouthern.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.
For more information about CN’s combination with KCS, visit ConnectedContinent.com.
CN transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year, including a line through Kankakee, Iroquois and Will counties. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s eastern and western coasts with the U.S. south through a 19,500-mile rail network.
Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S.