Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT /1 AM EDT/ TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid 20s expected. * WHERE...All of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From midnight CDT tonight to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&