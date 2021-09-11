The Riverside Heart & Vascular Institute recently announced the addition of cardiologist Dr. Seban Liu.
Liu completed his doctor of osteopathic medicine at Midwestern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Glendale, Ariz. He then completed both his internal medicine residencies at Riverside Healthcare where he served as chief resident. Liu also recently completed his cardiology fellowship at Riverside.
In addition to his education, Liu has many peer-reviewed research presentations and publications. He also volunteers for a heart survivor support group to help patients with chronic cardiac medical conditions.
Liu is board certified in nuclear cardiology by the Certification Board of Nuclear Cardiology and board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine.
Liu is seeing patients at Cardiovascular Specialists located at 500 N. Wall St., Suite C100 in Kankakee. To schedule an appointment, call 844-404-4787.