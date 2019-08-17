Riverside Medical Group hires urologist
Riverside Healthcare recently announced that Dr. Safi Mohammed, a urologist, will be seeing patients at Urology Specialists at 375 N. Wall St., Suite P610 in Kankakee.
Mohammed completed his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at Midwestern University: Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove. He completed a surgery internship at McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mt. Clemens, Mich. Mohammed also completed a urological surgery residency at Michigan State University: Beaumont, Henry Ford and McLaren Macomb Hospitals in Detroit, Mich.
In addition, Mohammed is a member of the American Urological Association, the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons and the American Osteopathic Association. He is also certified in minimally invasive laparoscopic and robotic surgery.
To schecule an appointment with Mohammed, call 815-934-2122. For more information, visit doctors.riversidehealthcare.org.
Goodwill Industries names mission officer
Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin & Metropolitan Chicago has named Dan Depies chief mission officer.
Depies has been with Goodwill for nine years, most recently as senior vice president of mission services. In his new role, Depies will align mission efforts across Goodwill to assist the communities served. There is a Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 455 Main St. NW in Bourbonnais.
“Dan brings a renewed commitment to Goodwill’s workforce development and innovative workforce solutions,” said Jackie Hallberg, president and CEO.
Depies spent 14 years in management consulting, supporting clients in manufacturing, health care and the financial service industries. He has a degree in accounting and management information systems from UW-Milwaukee. He serves on the board of Wisconsin Business Growth Fund and is a volunteer in Boy Scouts and youth sports.
Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago is headquartered in Greendale, Wis. For more information, visit goodwillchicago.com.
