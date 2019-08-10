Riverside Medical Group adds surgeon
Riverside Healthcare recently announced that Dr. Michael Ruebhausen, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon, will be seeing patients at Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists at 375 N. Wall Street, Suite P420 in Kankakee, beginning Monday.
Ruebhausen, a board-eligible surgeon, completed his Doctor of Medicine at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield. He recently completed plastic and reconstructive surgery residency.
In addition, Ruebhausen is a member of the Illinois State Medical Society and the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society.
Ruebhausen has done work in pediatrics, traumatic and elective hand reconstructive surgery, maxillofacial trauma, general reconstruction of the head and neck, torso and extremities as well as cosmetic surgery.
For more information about Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Specialists and Ruebhausen, visit riversidehealthcare.org.
KCC holding session on fall courses for seniors
Kankakee Community College is holding an information session for fall courses designed for active senior citizens from 10 a.m.-noon on Aug. 30 in the Iroquois Room at Kankakee Community College.
There will be 12 fall classes offered exclusively as part of the KCC Lifelong Learning Institute. The classes are open to people ages 50 and older. They are non-credit, continuing education options focusing on different intellectual and cultural topics.
Featured speaker Aug. 30 will be David Naze, KCC vice president for Academic Affairs. Registration and course information also will be available. The event is free and open to the public.
A list of Lifelong Learning Institute classes is at kcc.edu/LLI. Sessions vary from a few hours to several meetings. Prices also vary, and many of the classes are $20 or less.
To be placed on the program mailing list, email mposing@kcc.edu or call 815-802-8206.
