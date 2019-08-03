Riverside Medical Group add nurse practitioner
Riverside Healthcare recently announced that it hired Lindsey Dockemeyer, a nurse practitioner. Dockemeyer is now seeing patients at Riverside Immediate Care locations.
Dockemeyer received her associate degree in nursing from Kankakee Community College in Kankakee. She then completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing and her Master of Science in nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner at Chamberlain University in Downer’s Grove.
In addition to her education, Dockemeyer is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
Dockemeyer sees patients 18 months and older at Riverside Immediate Care locations, which are open seven days a week with extended hours.
For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.
KCC offering Microsoft certification training
Kankakee Community College’s Harold and Jean Miner South Extension Center in Watseka is offering Microsoft Office Suite Certification training.
The certificate program can be completed by taking five eight-week classes over the course of three semesters.
Microsoft Word and PowerPoint will be offered during the fall 2019 semester, Access and Excel during the spring 2020 semester, and Office
Suite Integration will conclude the certificate during the summer 2020 semester.
Students who complete the coursework can also apply it toward further completion of an Advanced Certificate in Office Assistant
and/or an associate in applied science office professional degree. Financial Aid may be available.
These late-starting classes begin the week of Oct. 14 during KCC’s fall semester. Registration must be completed before Sept. 6 for financial aid consideration. For more information, call Nancy Schunke at 815-802-8784 or stop by the KCC South Extension Center at 1488 E. Walnut St. in Watseka.
