Turning Point holding community appreciation day
The Turning Point Counseling Center at 396 Belle Aire Ave. in Bourbonnais is having a community appreciation event from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday
There will be inflatable obstacle course, snow cones, popcorn, cotton candy, face painting, art craft project and a few games. It is free to the community.
Turning Point Counseling Center LLC has been in practice at various locations since 1993 and Sheryl Palinski, owner-therapist, said this is the final place for the business.
“I am doing this as an appreciation to the community for all the years I have had an office and hopefully many more to help the community with their mental health needs,” Palinski said in a news release
For more information, call 815-939-1912.
