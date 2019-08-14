R.P. Lumber holding customer appreciation day
Select R.P. Lumber Company locations are having a customer appreciation day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Area stores participating are in Beecher at 800 W. Church Road and in Watseka at 181 N. Veterans Parkway.
Highlights of the event are:
- Vendors will be displaying the latest ideas in building materials and home improvements.
- Sidewalk sale with discontinued or closeout items.
- Fill-the-bUCKET savings — 20% off anything that fits in a blue bucket.
- Face painting and stickers for the children.
- Back-to-school giveaway featuring 50 backpacks per participating locations filled with school supplies for kindergarten to sixth-grade students.
- Prize giveaways every half hour at participating locations.
- Grand prize giveaway entry for $2,500 of decking materials (one prize for all participating locations).
- Free hot dogs and sodas.
For more information, visit rplumber.com.
