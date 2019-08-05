Wall Street Financial Group adds para-planner, adviser
Wall Street Financial Group recently announced the addition of Jordan Triemstra as a para-planner and client service adviser in the Bourbonnais office.
Triemstra is a licensed producer in Illinois for life-health and understands clients’ needs.
“Wall Street Financial Group puts a huge emphasis on helping clients get through retirement safely,” Trimestra said, “The best part of my job is getting to be part of the development of their plan.”
Wall Street Financial Group helps clients form written retirement plans and life insurance needs. It also has offices in Bloomington, Champaign and Orland Park. Triemstra has experience in plan development and implementation.
For more information, call 815-918-4727 or visit wallstreetfinancialgroup.org.
