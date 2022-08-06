tchamberlain

Chamberlain

Chamberlain elected vice chair of Illinois Bankers Association

The Illinois Bankers Association recently announced that Thomas Chamberlain has been elected vice chair of IBA’s Board of Directors.

“Throughout his career, Tom has been a pillar of his community and a dedicated leader in the Illinois banking community,” said Randy Hultgren, President and CEO of the Illinois Bankers Association. “We are grateful for his time and contributions, and we look forward to continuing to build on our successful record of advocacy on behalf of banks across the state.”

