Anna Zarate

Anna Zarate

 

Peoples Bank announces promotion

Peoples Bank of Kankakee County recently announced that Anna Zarate has been promoted to the position of assistant vice president, retail deposit services. In this new position, Zarate will be responsible for supervising and training employees engaged in the selling and opening of retail deposits and services.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Anna in this new leadership role,” said Rhonda McGill, VP of retail operations. “With her extensive banking background, she has the right mix of experience with our exceptional banking products and sophisticated online services to train, manage and support our customer service staff. With our steadily growing customer base, we will continue to remain laser-focused on the customer experience and provide red-carpet treatment for our clients.”

