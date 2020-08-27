Local banker appointed to Illinois Bankers Board of Directors
Thomas Chamberlain, chief lending officer at Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association, was recently appointed to the Illinois Bankers Association Board of Directors. Chamberlain also serves on the board’s Executive Committee.
The Executive Committee formulates the association’s state and federal legislative and regulatory policy initiatives for the IBA Board of Directors and reviews and advises the IBA on banking related proposals initiated by other organizations. The minimum term to serve on the board is two years and Chamberlain has served on the board since July 2016 and joined the Executive Committee in July of 2019.
The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-serve trade association dedicated to creating a business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve. Founded in 1891, the IIBA brings together state, national and savings banks of all sizes in Illinois.
Established in 1883, Iroquois Federal is a bank with locations in Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Bourbonnais, Savoy and Champaign. They also have a loan processing office in Osage Beach, Mo.
