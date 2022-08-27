rburkett

Burkett

Burkett named pioneer in senior living

Rod Burkett, co-founder and CEO of Gardant Management Solutions in Bourbonnais, was recently named the 2022 recipient of the Jan Thayer Pioneer Award by the National Center for Assisted Living.

During his 24-year career in senior living, Burkett has pioneered accessibility and affordability for assisted living and has been a voice for awareness, conversation and advocacy within the profession.

Recommended for you