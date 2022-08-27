Rod Burkett, co-founder and CEO of Gardant Management Solutions in Bourbonnais, was recently named the 2022 recipient of the Jan Thayer Pioneer Award by the National Center for Assisted Living.
During his 24-year career in senior living, Burkett has pioneered accessibility and affordability for assisted living and has been a voice for awareness, conversation and advocacy within the profession.
“Rod is an inspiration to the profession,” said LaShuan Bethea, NCAL executive director. “His work as an action-driven advocate and leader within assisted living makes him truly worthy of this award. His vision and dedication to affordable assisted living has laid a path for providers across the country and put quality care within reach for thousands of people who need it most.”
Burkett and his co-founder were one of the first operators approved by the state of Illinois for development and certification under the licensed supportive living program.
He has led the growth of the Affordable Assisted Living Coalition. Gardant Management Solutions serves more than 5,600 residents in the Midwest who receive care through services supported by the Medicaid waiver program.
Burkett has served on Argentum’s CEO roundtable, chaired NCAL’s Finance & Policy Committee for five years, and has served on the NCAL Board of Directors since 2015.
Burkett earned his Bachelor of Science in community health and his Master of Business Administration from Eastern Illinois University.
The Jan Thayer Pioneer Award recognizes individuals who have moved the senior care profession forward. Recipients must demonstrate dedication, leadership, and considerable contributions to the profession.
Burkett will be presented the Pioneer Award during a formal ceremony in October at the 73rd AHCA-NCAL Convention & Expo in Nashville, Tenn.