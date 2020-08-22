Riverside adds nurse practitioner
Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of Holly DiNello, a board-certified family nurse practitioner. DiNello will be seeing patients at Riverside’s Immediate Care locations.
DiNello completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Purdue University Calumet in Hammond, Ind. She then received her Master of Science in Nursing, family nurse practitioner from the University of St. Francis in Joliet.
In addition to her education, DiNello is a member of the Illinois Society of Advance Practice Nurses. She is board-certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
DiNello will be seeing patients for minor injuries and illnesses at Riverside’s Immediate Care locations, which are open seven days a week with extended hours. For more information including immediate care locations, visit riversidehealthcare.org.
