Walter “Chip” Hasselbring III recently announces the title change which recognize the roles and contributions of Jessica Cheever and Bob Guido. Cheever has been named senior vice president-compliance and loan operations, and Guido has been named senior vice president and commercial loan officer.
Cheever joined Iroquois Federal in 2010. She is a certified regulatory compliance manager, which oversees lending compliance for the institution. She also leads the Iroquois Loan operational teams to provide service and products for current and potential borrowers.
Guido joined Iroquois Federal in 2015. He works with customers of both large and first-time investors. He helps them build their portfolios in investment properties and commercial real estate. He also works with small businesses to create solutions in the areas of real estate, equipment and operations.
In March of 2022 Cheever and Guido successfully completed the Illinois Banker Association’s Future Leaders Alliance Program. The Future Leader Alliance Program is a 14-month leadership program. The FLA leadership coursework contains an emphasis on personal and professional development, community service and networking.
Iroquois Federal opened in May of 1883. Iroquois Federal has more than $857 million in assets and is headquartered in Watseka. Iroquois Federal operates 7 full service offices in Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, Bourbonnais and Champaign, and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Mo.
In addition to banking services, Iroquois Federal offers insurance products through Iroquois Insurance and wealth management services through Iroquois Financial. For more information, visit iroquoisfed.com