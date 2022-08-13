Iroquois Federal names 2 senior vice presidents

Walter “Chip” Hasselbring III recently announces the title change which recognize the roles and contributions of Jessica Cheever and Bob Guido. Cheever has been named senior vice president-compliance and loan operations, and Guido has been named senior vice president and commercial loan officer.

Cheever joined Iroquois Federal in 2010. She is a certified regulatory compliance manager, which oversees lending compliance for the institution. She also leads the Iroquois Loan operational teams to provide service and products for current and potential borrowers.

