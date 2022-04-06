Barmann, Bohlen & Scott P.C. welcomes new attorney
The law firm of Barmann, Bohlen & Scott P.C. in Kankakee recently announced the firm’s newest attorney, Andrew C. Gertsch. Barmann, Bohlen & Scott has been in Kankakee for more than 40 years and offers its clients a wide range of legal services.
Gertsch joined the firm in 2021 after graduating from Southern Illinois University School of Law. While in law school, he worked for a firm handling litigation matters in Marion. Since joining Barmann, Bohlen & Scott P.C., his practice has focused in areas of civil litigation, including personal injury, workers’ compensation, business litigation and family law among others.
Prior to law school, Gertsch was a resident of Iroquois and Kankakee counties. He was raised in Martinton and attended the Donovan school district. Prior to his junior year, Gertsch moved to Momence where he would go on to graduate before attending Olivet Nazarene University.
Gertschis excited to serve the community he calls home through his law practice. For more information, visit kankakeelaw.com.