Dr. Rodney Alford

Alford elected president of medical society

Dr. Rodney S. Alford was elected president of the Illinois State Medical Society during its recent annual meeting.

Alford received his medical degree from Loyola Stritch School of Medicine in Maywood, and completed his residency at Cook County Hospital (Stroger) in both internal medicine and pediatrics. He also received an MBA from Olivet Nazarene University and is board-certified in pediatrics. Alford served in the rural Pembroke Township for nearly 30 years, and he then practiced at the Iroquois Memorial Hospital Multi-Specialty Clinic in Watseka. He also worked at Aunt Martha’s Clinic in Danville for three years. He recently accepted a new position as medical director for the Pontiac Correctional Center.

