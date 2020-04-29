Riverside Healthcare adds general surgeon
Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of Dr. Kay Timbers, a general surgeon. Timbers completed her Doctor of Medicine and general surgery residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine in Chicago. She is board-certified in general surgery by the American College of Surgeons.
Timbers said informed patient care and team decision making are an important part of caring for her patients. She is now seeing patients at General Surgery Specialists, 400 N. Wall St., Suite B410 in Kankakee.
To schedule an appointment, call 815-933-2221. For more information about Riverside’s General Surgery Specialists, visit riversidehealthcare.org.
